Va. Top Court Reverses Tax Decision Against Kohl's

Law360, Washington (August 31, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A divided Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a decision against Kohl’s Department Stores, instructing the lower court to reconsider its holding about the company’s tax liability for income from intellectual property held by an out-of-state subsidiary.



The decision from four of the seven justices of the court remanded the calculation of taxes owed against income earned through payments to a Kohl’s subsidiary for intellectual property it owns. While the lower court was correct in deciding that only some of that income was exempt from the...

