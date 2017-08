Ariz. AG Sues Insys, Docs Over Fentanyl Spray Marketing

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc., a former manager and a former executive lied to insurers and doctors to increase sales of the company's highly potent and expensive opioid spray Subsys, and three doctors took bribes from the company in exchange for writing numerous prescriptions, Arizona’s attorney general alleged in a suit announced Thursday.



Former manager of reimbursement services Elizabeth Gurrieri allegedly made her employees lie to insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers to get prescriptions preauthorized, including misleading payors about whether patients had cancer, the complaint states. Alec...

