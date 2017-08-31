Black Elk Ordered To Pay $4.2M In Fatal Oil Platform Blast

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC was ordered Thursday in Louisiana federal court to pay a $4.2 million penalty in connection with a 2012 oil platform explosion that killed three workers.



Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced the company on eight felony violations of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and one misdemeanor violation of the Clean Water Act. After a May plea agreement, three manslaughter charges that were initially brought against the company were dropped.



Collecting the penalty is complicated by the company’s bankruptcy, however. The...

To view the full article, register now.