Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Ax Of Cleveland Clinic Test Patent

Law360, Los Angeles (August 31, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday rejected the Cleveland Clinic’s request for the full court to rehear a panel decision that three of its heart disease test patents are invalid for claiming patent-ineligible laws of nature — or even to have the panel reconsider the matter.



The four-sentence decision released Thursday summarily denied the Cleveland Clinic’s petition for a panel rehearing on its case or a rehearing en banc.



“The petition was referred to the panel that heard the appeal, and thereafter the petition for rehearing en...

