6th Circ. Revives Fired Teacher's Disability Bias Claim

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday revived a Tennessee economics teacher’s claim he was fired because of a bum hip, but let lie the dismissal of his age discrimination claims, saying he offered evidence the school took his health into account before firing him but none that it considered his age.



The Western District of Tennessee was wrong to dismiss Joseph Terre’s Americans with Disability Act claim against the Shelby County Schools Unified School District because Terre showed he had more experience than the colleague who was...

