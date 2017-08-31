Washington State AG Sues To Break Up Health Care System

Law360, Fort Wayne (August 31, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Washington's state attorney general on Thursday sued CHI Franciscan Health in federal court seeking to undo two recent transactions the suit claims were undertaken to increase prices on patients in the Kitsap Peninsula area west of Seattle.



The 2016 deals, in which CHI Franciscan obtained ancillary services from The Doctors Clinic, a 54-physician practice, and acquired WestSound, a seven-member orthopedic group, amounted to a conspiracy to reduce competition in the region, Attorney General Robert W. Ferguson said in the complaint.



In private and public statements, the...

