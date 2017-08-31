Washington State AG Sues To Break Up Health Care System

By Eric Kroh

Law360, Fort Wayne (August 31, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Washington's state attorney general on Thursday sued CHI Franciscan Health in federal court seeking to undo two recent transactions the suit claims were undertaken to increase prices on patients in the Kitsap Peninsula area west of Seattle.

The 2016 deals, in which CHI Franciscan obtained ancillary services from The Doctors Clinic, a 54-physician practice, and acquired WestSound, a seven-member orthopedic group, amounted to a conspiracy to reduce competition in the region, Attorney General Robert W. Ferguson said in the complaint.

In private and public statements, the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

State of Washington v. Franciscan Health System et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-05690

Court

Washington Western

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Date Filed

August 31, 2017

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular