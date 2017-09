LabMD Says FTC Can't Delay 1st Amendment Case Appeal

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT) -- LabMD told the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday that Federal Trade Commission investigators can’t delay appealing a ruling that found they must face accusations they launched a retaliatory investigation crippling the company after its CEO criticized them, arguing the employees have had enough time to obtain permission to proceed.



LabMD and its CEO Michael Daugherty say the pair of FTC investigators have exhausted their requests for more time to get the Solicitor General to sign off on their appeal, rejecting arguments that the employees have been too...

