8th Circ. Backs Toss Of Ex-Optical Worker’s Bias Claims

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel on Thursday backed a Nebraska optician’s quick win in a gender and age discrimination suit that alleged the company’s vice president touched a female employee inappropriately and made sexually suggestive comments to her, saying the worker hadn't given the firm a chance to remedy any mistreatment.



The panel affirmed a district court’s granting of summary judgment to MJ Optical Inc. of Omaha in a suit filed by Bobbette M. Blake, an employee in her late 60s who resigned from the company over...

To view the full article, register now.