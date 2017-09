Get 'Ultra-High Dose' Opioids Off Market, FDA Is Urged

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration should work to remove excessively high-dose opioids from the market given the dangers associated with them, health officials and other advocates have urged the agency in a citizen petition.



When patients take opioids that have a potency of more than 90 morphine milligram equivalent, or MME, per day, they risk death, addiction or other harm, the Thursday petition states. Patients who need medication that strong can still have it by taking multiple doses at once, but taking “ultra-high dosage unit”...

To view the full article, register now.