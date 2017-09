HHS Seeks Another Delay Of 340B Drug Price Ceilings

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has again proposed delaying the implementation of a final rule that would establish drug price ceilings and fine drugmakers that knowingly charge more than the established price ceiling for products purchased through the 340B Drug Pricing Program.



The effective date of the January rule has been postponed a number of times already, most recently to Oct. 1, and the proposal seeks to further delay its implementation to July, according to the Aug. 21 proposed rule. The delay would...

