ABA Points Texas, La. Hurricane Victims To Legal Resources

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association is teaming up with local state bar associations and legal aid providers in Texas and Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Harvey find legal assistance in their efforts to recover from the historic flooding devastating the region.



The Disaster Legal Services Program of the ABA Young Lawyers Division will provide legal aid to survivors, in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and legal aid offices in the affected area, the organization said in a statement Thursday.



“People need our help —...

