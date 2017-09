Dr. Reddy's Cleared Of Infringing Suboxone Patents

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Indivior PLC said Friday a Delaware federal judge found a product developed by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories does not infringe three of its patents for Suboxone, clearing the way for a generic version of the opiate addiction treatment, which generates 80 percent of Indivior’s revenue.



U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews in a pair of rulings upheld the validity of Indivior’s patents and said they were not obvious. But the judge found the company failed to show that Dr. Reddy’s treatment infringes any of the asserted claims....

To view the full article, register now.