Global 20: Baker McKenzie

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Whether guiding U.K.-based Unilever’s acquisition of popular Latin American toiletry brands or steering other complex cross-border transactions, Baker McKenzie has once again emerged as a legal leader on all six continents it serves, landing the firm a spot on this year’s Global 20 list.



Baker McKenzie



U.S. headcount: 775



Global headcount: 5,077



Total offices: 77



Offices by Region:



North America: 14



Europe: 25



Middle East: 7



Asia-Pacific: 19



South America: 10



Africa: 2



The firm’s offices in China, New York City and London continue to...

