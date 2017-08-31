Trump Slashes Spending On ACA Promos, Assistance
In an announcement late Thursday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said that it would spend $10 million on promotional outreach — mainly emails, text messages and online advertisements — in the upcoming open enrollment period. That’s down from $100 million in the most recent enrollment period.
In addition, CMS said that it would cut...
