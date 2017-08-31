Trump Slashes Spending On ACA Promos, Assistance

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Thursday drastically cut spending on promotional efforts and consumer assistance for the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplaces, despite having previously recognized the importance of such activities.



In an announcement late Thursday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said that it would spend $10 million on promotional outreach — mainly emails, text messages and online advertisements — in the upcoming open enrollment period. That’s down from $100 million in the most recent enrollment period.



In addition, CMS said that it would cut...

