Legal Recruiter Wins $335K From Manatt Over Partner Hires

Law360, San Francisco (September 1, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury on Thursday ordered Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP to pay $335,000 to a legal recruiter for breaching an oral contract related to the hiring of Buckley Sandler LLP financial services partner Donna Wilson and a three-person team that was brought on along with her in 2013.



The California Superior Court jury found Gregg Ziskind & Associates Inc., which does business as Ziskind Greene, had entered into an oral contract with Manatt to help land Wilson. It found the firm had breached that...

