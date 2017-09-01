London Watching The Swiss Over New Fintech Challenge

Law360, London (September 1, 2017, 1:57 PM BST) -- Switzerland is speeding up plans to steal Britain’s crown as the leading European hub for financial technology development by loosening regulations for start-ups and softening banking laws, its finance watchdog said Friday.



Swiss efforts also include plans to introduce a new licensing category for fintech firms in the Banking Act.



The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority has imitated the the U.K.'s so-called regulatory sandbox platform, the Financial Conduct Authority's innovative testing scheme set up in 2016 to nurture fintech companies. The Swiss authority is relaxing rules on...

