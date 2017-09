Simmons Nabs Private Equity Partner For Munich Office

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Law firm Simmons & Simmons LLP has given a boost to its European corporate and commercial practice in Munich by hiring a partner specializing in private equity and mergers and acquisition.



Simmons & Simmons announced on Friday that Robert Heym has joined it from CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, where he has practiced since 2015 when it was Olswang LLP.



The law firm said that during his legal career, which spans over 18 years, Heym has built up particular experience in advising on merger transactions...

