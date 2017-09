UK Brexit Negotiator Brushes Off EU Trade Talks Criticism

Law360, Washington (September 1, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom’s chief Brexit negotiator said Friday that he was optimistic about free and open trade agreements that avoid protectionist measures following the country’s exit from the European Union, a show of confidence in the face of criticism from his EU counterpart that the U.K.'s expectations are "impossible."



David Davis, the U.K. secretary of state for exiting the European Union, said at a Chamber of Commerce event in Washington, D.C., that a good deal facilitating trade is in the best interests of both the United...

To view the full article, register now.