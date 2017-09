Azevedo Challenges WTO Members To Break New Ground

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT) -- World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo on Friday stressed the need for members to reach agreement on an ambitious set of issues at their upcoming ministerial conference, putting pressure on leading governments to fully commit to trade liberalization.



In a statement issued to mark the beginning of his second term as the leader of the WTO, Azevedo said that December's ministerial summit in Argentina comes at a crucial time for the multilateral trade body, which has been sluggish to get a robust negotiating agenda off the...

