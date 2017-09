EPA Suit Revival Needs High Court Review, Utility Groups Say

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Power industry groups on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Sixth Circuit's decision to revive lawsuits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Sierra Club alleging DTE Energy Co. illegally modified Michigan's largest coal-fired power plant.



The Electric Reliability Coordinating Council and the Utility Air Regulatory Group said in an amicus brief that DTE's petition for writ of certiorari should be granted because the case will have a broader impact on how existing facilities are scrutinized under the EPA's New Source Review program,...

