Justices Told AIA Reviews Cripple Patents, Harm Innovation

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Dozens of inventors, patent owners, life sciences companies and conservative groups urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to abolish America Invents Act reviews, saying the proceedings discourage innovation, unduly expand executive power and destroy the U.S. patent system.



At least 31 amicus briefs, most of them urging the justices to end the AIA’s system for challenging patents, were filed in a case the court will hear later this year to determine if the reviews violate the U.S. Constitution by letting the Patent Trial and Appeal...

