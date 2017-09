Canadian PE Deals Soar As Industrial, Tech Sectors Boom

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The value of Canadian private equity deals inked during the first half of this year eclipsed that of the entirety of 2016, and the region’s strong showing is expected to continue as PE players up north increasingly target sectors such as industrial, manufacturing and information technology even as the energy sector slumps.



Canadian private equity players invested $13.9 billion across 277 deals during the first half of 2017, surpassing the $13.8 billion total invested in 539 deals all last year, according to a recent report from...

