Full Fed. Circ. Won’t Eye Damages In $36M Synopsys Case

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit declined Friday to rehear a $36 million patent judgment against Synopsys Inc., rejecting the company’s arguments that the award of lost profits damages violated precedent and that a rule barring inventors from challenging their patents should be abolished.



In a 21-page order, the appeals court denied a petition for en banc rehearing that Synopsys filed after a March panel decision upheld a jury verdict that it infringed a Mentor Graphics Corp. computer emulator patents.



Mentor was awarded lost profits damages to compensate...

