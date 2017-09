IP Hires: Hogan Lovells, Thompson Hine, Wolf Greenfield

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- In this week's intellectual property partners on the move, a former International Trade Commission administrative law judge joins Hogan Lovells, Thompson Hine picks up an ex-FisherBroyles patent partner, and Wolf Greenfield nabs Locke Lord’s former co-chair of its trademark, copyright and advertising group. Here, we offer details on these attorneys and others who have landed new jobs.



Frost Brown Adds Bio-Med Patent Expert to Ohio Office



Courtney Miller Patent attorney Courtney J. Miller had been looking for a regional platform to overcome constraints of running a...

