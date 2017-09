Nightstar Marks Latest Foreign Biotech To File US IPO

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Nightstar Therapeutics Ltd., a venture-backed, UK gene therapy company developing treatments for rare retinal diseases that could lead to blindness, filed an $86 million initial public offering on Thursday, marking the week’s second foreign biotechnology company to file for a U.S. listing.



Represented by Cooley LLP, Nightstar Therapeutics is raising money to complete clinical trials of its lead product candidates and fund development of new drugs. Nightstar follows Israel-based dermatology company Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., which filed an $86 million IPO on Tuesday. Both companies have yet...

