British Man Charged With Cyberattacks On Barclays, Lloyds

By Richard Crump

Law360, London (September 5, 2017, 4:22 PM BST) -- A British man accused of launching cyberattacks against Lloyds Banking Group PLC and Barclays Bank PLC earlier this year has been extradited from Germany to face charges in the U.K.

Daniel Kaye, 29, of Egham, Surrey, is accused of using an infected network of computers known as the Mirai botnet to attack and blackmail Lloyds and Barclays, the National Crime Agency said. He appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on Aug. 31.

Lloyds Banking Group services were disrupted by an apparent cyberattack in January, when it was...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular