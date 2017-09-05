British Man Charged With Cyberattacks On Barclays, Lloyds
Daniel Kaye, 29, of Egham, Surrey, is accused of using an infected network of computers known as the Mirai botnet to attack and blackmail Lloyds and Barclays, the National Crime Agency said. He appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on Aug. 31.
Lloyds Banking Group services were disrupted by an apparent cyberattack in January, when it was...
