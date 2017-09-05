British Man Charged With Cyberattacks On Barclays, Lloyds

Law360, London (September 5, 2017, 4:22 PM BST) -- A British man accused of launching cyberattacks against Lloyds Banking Group PLC and Barclays Bank PLC earlier this year has been extradited from Germany to face charges in the U.K.



Daniel Kaye, 29, of Egham, Surrey, is accused of using an infected network of computers known as the Mirai botnet to attack and blackmail Lloyds and Barclays, the National Crime Agency said. He appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court on Aug. 31.



Lloyds Banking Group services were disrupted by an apparent cyberattack in January, when it was...

