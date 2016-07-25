Pausing Union Grievance Is Retaliation, 6th Circ. Says

By Braden Campbell

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Collective bargaining agreement provisions that force workers to choose between a grievance process and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are inherently retaliatory, the Sixth Circuit said Friday, reviving a Kentucky teacher’s retaliation suit.

A three-judge panel’s 2-1 ruling struck down a provision of the Jefferson County Board of Education’s CBA with the Jefferson County Teachers Association that pauses employee grievances where the worker also files a discrimination claim with the EEOC, saying it left Joyce Watford with a false choice between a speedy grievance process...
Case Information

Case Title

Joyce Watford v. Jefferson County Pub. Schools, et al


Case Number

16-6183

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

July 25, 2016

Law Firms

Government Agencies

