Expert Analysis

A Lawyer’s Guide To NIST's 'Security And Privacy Controls'

By Mark Mao and Molly DiRago September 6, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT) -- The fifth draft version of NIST Special Publication 800-53, Security And Privacy Controls For Information Systems And Organizations was recently released for public comment.[1] Although previous versions have already been used as a basis for security and privacy architecture for years, legal and technical professionals should review the changes to better understand the NIST’s larger effort to update all of its major publications for the advent of the internet of things.

In contrast to the previous version of Publication 800-53, draft version 5 states that it:...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular