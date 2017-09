Pa. Appeals Court Upholds $7.9M Judgment Against Reinsurer

Law360, Philadelphia (September 1, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday upheld a $7.9 million judgment against OneBeacon Insurance Co., finding that it owed reinsurance coverage to two insurers for asbestos claims from policies dating to 1983 and 1984.



In a 55-page opinion, the Pennsylvania Superior Court rejected OneBeacon’s argument that it had already paid out $11 million to Century Indemnity Co. and Pacific Employers Insurance Co., which matched the specified limits on four policies.



The appeals court said a trial court judge acted properly when he let the case go...

To view the full article, register now.