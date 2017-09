Pin Anchor Importer Challenges Chinese Nail Duty At CIT

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based importer of strike pin anchors from China has filed a complaint with the U.S. Court of International Trade protesting a Commerce Department decision last month that the product is subject to anti-dumping duties on certain steel nails from the country.



Midwest Fastener Corp. contended in its filing on Friday that the department ignored substantial evidence showing that the strike pin anchors it imports from China — which involve hammering a steel pin into a wall anchor and are used primarily to attach items like...

