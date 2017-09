Jumio Ch. 11 Trust Accuses Ex-Brass Of Accounting Scheme

Law360, Wilmington (September 1, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trust set up by Jumio Inc.’s Chapter 11 plan launched an adversary action Friday targeting former company brass for an alleged revenue report padding scheme that the trust argues sunk the software developer’s fortunes and ultimately drove it into bankruptcy.



The trust claims that former Jumio CEO Daniel Mattes, former Chief Operating Officer Thomas Kastenhofer, and former general counsel and acting Chief Financial Officer Chad Starkey were part of a scheme that made it look like the company’s revenues were roughly 90 percent higher...

