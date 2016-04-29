DC Circ. Won't Reconsider EPA Effluent Data Ruling

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected environmental groups' request for en banc review of a panel decision allowing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to withhold data on power plant wastewater discharges.



The Environmental Integrity Project, Earthjustice and Sierra Club had argued that they are entitled to the data because of conflicting provisions of the Clean Water Act and the Freedom of Information Act. But the appeals court panel in May said that in this case, a FOIA exemption trumps the public disclosure aspects of the environmental statute. The...

