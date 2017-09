Ex-Credit Suisse Banker Asks For No Jail Time Or Fine

Law360, Washington (September 5, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a former Credit Suisse banker who pled guilty to helping U.S. clients hide offshore funds from the IRS are seeking a sentence of probation instead of prison time, casting her as simply a “cog in a wheel that was invented long before she came to Credit Suisse.”



Susanne Ruegg-Meier, 56, pled guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. for her role in sheltering assets of U.S. clients as the head of the bank’s North American desk, which prosecutors alleged...

To view the full article, register now.