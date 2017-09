ITC Judge Finds Sony Infringed Fujifilm Storage Patents

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge found Friday that Sony Corp. infringed two Fujifilm Corp. patents on data storage technology, which could lead to an exclusion order barring imports of Sony’s products.



Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw issued only a brief notice stating that he had found that Sony had violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by infringing two of Fujifilm’s patents, but that he had found no violation with regard to three other patents. He said the full opinion would be...

