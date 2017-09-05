Willis Towers Watson Snags Accenture Regulatory Expert

Law360, London (September 5, 2017, 12:03 AM BST) -- Willis Towers Watson has hired a senior regulatory expert from Accenture PLC to develop software to help insurers report information to watchdogs, the international broker said on Tuesday.



John Morley, who was managing director of finance and risk services for insurance at the consultancy, will lead the development of the ”Unify” software at Willis Towers Watson in London. The technology will also assist insurers around the world with financial modelling and help them operate more efficiently and consistently.



“John is a proven leader with outstanding experience...

