Reed Smith Adds London Fund Partner From Kirkland & Ellis
Leith Moghli has joined Reed Smith’s global private equity and investment funds team, from Kirkland & Ellis where he was a founding member of its London funds practice.
At Reed Smith Moghli will continue to advise global and European fund sponsors and financial institutions on the formation of their investment vehicles, with a particular emphasis on private equity, venture...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login