Reed Smith Adds London Fund Partner From Kirkland & Ellis

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 4:32 PM BST) -- Reed Smith LLP announced on Monday that it has hired a partner specializing in private funds from Kirkland & Ellis LLP to join its office in London.



Leith Moghli has joined Reed Smith’s global private equity and investment funds team, from Kirkland & Ellis where he was a founding member of its London funds practice.



At Reed Smith Moghli will continue to advise global and European fund sponsors and financial institutions on the formation of their investment vehicles, with a particular emphasis on private equity, venture...

