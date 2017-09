Goldman Sued For $3.2M Over 'Failure' To Cancel Derivatives

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 2:29 PM BST) -- Goldman Sachs International is being sued for around $3.2 million at London’s High Court after the bank's alleged failure to cancel derivative contracts when instructed, which resulted in their value being hammered when the U.S. was hit with a credit ratings downgrade, it is claimed.



Goldman Sachs, whose headquarters in New York is pictured, is being sued for around $3.2 million over claims the bank failed to cancel derivatives. (AP) Castle World Ltd., based in the British Virgin Islands, alleges that it suffered losses of around...

