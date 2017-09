Trump Taps SC Agency Head To Lead DOL Wage And Hour Unit

Law360, New York (September 4, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Cheryl Stanton, head of South Carolina's workforce agency and a former Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC shareholder, has been chosen to lead the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, the White House announced Friday.



Stanton currently serves as executive director of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, a position she was appointed to by then-Governor Nikki Haley in 2013, the White House said. Before that, Stanton spent about five years as an employment lawyer with management-side Ogletree, returning to the...

