Carlyle Wins $1B Lawsuit Tied To 2008 Collapsed Bond Fund

Law360, London (September 5, 2017, 12:22 PM BST) -- The co-founder of private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and six other executives have been exonerated in a lawsuit tied to the collapse of a $23 billion mortgage bond fund at the start of the financial crisis, avoiding $1 billion sought by the fund’s liquidators.



Carlyle Capital Corp.'s mortgage bond fund collapsed when it could no longer finance a portfolio of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac bonds and defaulted on its debts. (AP) A judge ruled on Monday that Carlyle’s billionaire co-chief executive, Bill Conway, and...

To view the full article, register now.