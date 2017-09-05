Ombudsman Sees Rising Complaints About Banks, Insurers

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 5, 2017, 2:46 PM BST) -- Complaints to the U.K. Financial Ombudsman Service shot up 13 percent to 170,000 in the first half of 2017, with more than half about payment protection insurance, new data showed on Tuesday.

Some 90,000 of new cases were from consumers fearing they had been missold payment protection insurance, the ombudsman said in a report, which shows the percentage increase compared with the last six months of 2016

Almost two thirds of the complaints came from just 10 businesses, said the ombudsman, which resolves disagreements between financial...
