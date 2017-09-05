Basel Committee Firms Up Partnership With IFRS Foundation

Law360, London (September 5, 2017, 5:25 PM BST) -- The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with the body that develops international financial reporting standards, in a move to strengthen cooperation between the two authorities.



The Basel Committee, which is part of the Bank for International Settlements, and the IFRS Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, known as an MOU. The memorandum formalizes the pair’s existing relationship and sets out new goals for sharing information in areas that affect regulatory standards in both accounting and banking....

