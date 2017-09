Credit Suisse Denies Owing Ex-Employee $10M In Fees

Law360, London (September 5, 2017, 3:42 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse AG has denied it owes a former employee almost $10 million in fees over the role she allegedly played in financing deals with Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company and a bank in the Russian Federation, according to court documents seen by Law360 on Tuesday.



Yana Alexandroff, who worked in Credit Suisse’s emerging markets fixed income team from 1997 to 2002, says the bank reneged on fee agreements for making introductions with Tatfond Bank, based in the Russian federal state of Tatarstan, and with the State...

