Simpson Thacher Guides Teleflex's $1.1B Bid For NeoTract

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Teleflex Inc. said Tuesday it has lobbed an offer for private medical device company NeoTract Inc. in a $1.1 billion deal that once again saw the medical technology provider advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.



According to the joint announcement, Teleflex plans to acquire NeoTract for an upfront $725 million cash payment when the deal closes and will provide up to $375 million once certain milestones related to sales through the end of 2020 are achieved.



"We are excited to announce this definitive agreement with...

