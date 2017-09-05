Former FERC Chief Norman Bay Joins Willkie Farr

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Norman Bay has joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and will head its energy regulatory and enforcement practice group, the firm said Tuesday.



Willkie said that Bay, who left FERC in February after serving as the agency's chairman under former President Barack Obama — the culmination of an eight-year career at FERC — is joining its Washington office as a partner, along with Priya Aiyar, a former acting general counsel at the U.S. Treasury.



Private practice is relatively unchartered territory...

To view the full article, register now.