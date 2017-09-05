Sedgwick Loses NYC Managing Partner To Kennedys CMK

By Sam Reisman

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The managing partner of Sedgwick LLP's New York office has joined Kennedys CMK, the firm announced Tuesday, in the latest in a series of departures this year from the troubled San Francisco-based firm.

John Blancett, whose practice focuses on representing financial institutions insurers in insurance matters, is joined by partners Christopher Novak and Matthew Ferguson, bringing the total number of partners to leave Sedgwick this year to at least 36.

"John works with key insurers that Kennedys knows well and represents in other parts of the...
