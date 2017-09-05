Israeli Venture Capital Firm Closes Third Fund At $110M

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A venture capital firm that focuses on Israel-related technology startups announced on Tuesday that it closed its third fund after receiving $110 million in commitments.

StageOne Ventures’ largest fund to date, Stage One Venture Capital Fund III LP, was oversubscribed after a summer fundraising round, and Yoav Samet, a StageOne partner, told Law360 on Tuesday that most of the firm’s limited partners continued with the firm from its second venture capital fund, with increased commitments in the latest fund. Additionally, he said that new limited partners...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular