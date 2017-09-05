Israeli Venture Capital Firm Closes Third Fund At $110M

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A venture capital firm that focuses on Israel-related technology startups announced on Tuesday that it closed its third fund after receiving $110 million in commitments.



StageOne Ventures’ largest fund to date, Stage One Venture Capital Fund III LP, was oversubscribed after a summer fundraising round, and Yoav Samet, a StageOne partner, told Law360 on Tuesday that most of the firm’s limited partners continued with the firm from its second venture capital fund, with increased commitments in the latest fund. Additionally, he said that new limited partners...

