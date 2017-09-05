China Bans Initial Coin Offerings As Global Oversight Grows
A joint statement issued Monday by seven Chinese government bodies including the People’s Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission describes “toll coin financing” as illegal and states that all such financing using virtual currency would “cease immediately.” ICOs have surged in globally this year, raising...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login