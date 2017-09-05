China Bans Initial Coin Offerings As Global Oversight Grows

By Tom Zanki

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Chinese regulators on Monday banned so-called initial coin offerings, marking the strongest regulatory crackdown yet of the novel capital-raising method, while Hong Kong officials warned Tuesday that such offerings will be regulated under existing securities law when appropriate.

A joint statement issued Monday by seven Chinese government bodies including the People’s Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission describes “toll coin financing” as illegal and states that all such financing using virtual currency would “cease immediately.” ICOs have surged in globally this year, raising...
