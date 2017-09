H.B. Fuller Buys PE-Backed Royal Adhesives In $1.58B Deal

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Industrial adhesives maker H.B. Fuller Co. has agreed to buy private equity-backed peer Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC for roughly $1.575 billion in a deal, announced Monday, meant to boost H.B. Fuller’s technological capabilities and expand its presence in North America, Europe and China.



The merger, announced via a Monday statement, creates a single industrial adhesives and sealants manufacturer with almost $2.9 billion in revenue. In fiscal year 2017, Royal alone is expected to generate about $650 million in revenue and $138 million in adjusted earnings...

To view the full article, register now.