EIG Funds' Claims Too Foreign, Petrobras Tells DC Circ.

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, is urging the D.C. Circuit to reverse a decision allowing investment funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners LLC to bring claims over a failed drillship venture, arguing EIG can't bring claims in the United States because it made its investment through Luxembourg-based companies.



U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta denied Petrobras' motion to dismiss the case, which alleges the oil giant committed fraud by getting the EIG funds to invest in a company meant to finance the construction of a fleet...

To view the full article, register now.