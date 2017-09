Houston Courts Slowly Recover From Harvey Damage

Law360, Houston (September 5, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Hurricane Harvey, which dropped as much as 51 inches of rain and brought catastrophic flooding to vast swaths of the greater Houston area and Texas coastline, also badly damaged some of the Harris County court facilities to such an extent officials aren't sure when they will be fully functional again.



Harris County District Clerk Chris Daniel told Law360 on Tuesday that the Harris County Jury Assembly building, which consists of a first floor and a basement that connects to the downtown Houston tunnel system, took on...

